Huntington, WV

Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crimes

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
 4 days ago
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Detroit, Michigan man pleaded guilty yesterday to federal drug crimes.

According to court documents, Durran Merille Garland, 28, sold an ounce of cocaine to a confidential informant for $1,000 on March 13, 2018 in Huntington. Garland admitted to selling methamphetamine to the same confidential informant on two other occasions. During a search of Garland’s Huntington residence in April 2018, law enforcement officers recovered an M&P .40 Caliber Shield handgun.

Garland pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine. He faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 29, 2021.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

