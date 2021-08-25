Cancel
House passes bill to strengthen Voting Rights Act in face of new restrictions in GOP-led states

By Eugene Scott
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The House passed legislation Tuesday that supporters said would restore key parts of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that the Supreme Court struck down in 2013 in a controversial decision derided by civil rights groups. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., introduced the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act...

Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

'The Squad' pleads with Pelosi and Schumer to act to combat evictions after Supreme Court blocks Biden's moratorium, arguing new ruling will bring more COVID deaths

Several progressive lawmakers wrote to leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on Friday to plead with them to act with the 'highest levels of urgency' to combat evictions after the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's moratorium. The lawmakers asked the leaders to work to revive the national eviction moratorium...
Washington StateNew Pittsburgh Courier

Guest Editorial: March on Washington should help to press Congress to act on voting rights

On Saturday, civil rights leaders will hold a March on Washington on Voting Rights. The march marks the 58th anniversary of the historic March on Washington led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963. More than 250,000 people attended the event where King delivered the famous “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial, where he called on Americans to fight against racial discrimination.
Texas StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Texas house passes voting bill as GOP nears a hard-fought victory

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives passed a sweeping election overhaul bill Friday, clearing a major hurdle in a monthslong push by Republicans to introduce a host of new voting rules. Passage of the bill came a week after a handful of Democrats returned to the state Capitol,...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas Democrats cheer as U.S. House passes federal voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation bolstering the federal Voting Rights Act as Texas Republicans in Austin work to swiftly advance new voting restrictions the bill is aimed at preventing. The federal legislation, which passed along party lines, would again require states with a history...
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

Texas House lawmakers debate GOP-backed voting restrictions bill

AUSTIN, Texas - The debate on Senate Bill 1 began with a request by House Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) for state lawmakers to keep it civil and to avoid using the word racism. However, hard feelings immediately flared up when state Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-Plano) brought up comments Democrats made...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Laredo officials voice support for U.S. voting rights bill

Local officials in the state government voiced support this week for the voting rights bill passed Tuesday by the U.S. House of Representatives which is designed to support many of the provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that have been taken down by the Supreme Court. TheJohn Lewis Voting...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House passes voting rights bill but Senate approval unlikely

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. House on Tuesday passed, 219-212, along party lines a bill to reinstate a core section of the Voting Rights Act — a direct rebuke to state laws the bill’s supporters say have restricted voting rights. The bill, named for the late civil rights icon and longtime Georgia Democratic U.S. Rep. John R. Lewis, […] The post U.S. House passes voting rights bill but Senate approval unlikely appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have passed legislation that would strengthen a landmark civil rights-era voting law weakened by the Supreme Court over the past decade, a step party leaders tout as progress in their quest to fight back against voting restrictions advanced in Republican-led states. The bill, which is...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Biden should defund states that restrict voting rights. Period.

Congressional Democrats have a golden opportunity to protect voting rights when the House of Representatives returns to session this week to lay the groundwork for approving two different infrastructure proposals: By taking a page from the GOP’s playbook, they should use the infrastructure measures to “defund” states that are suppressing voting and enacting laws that make it easier for Republican officials to overturn election results they don’t like.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

House Democrats pass voting bill named after late Rep. John Lewis

House Democrats passed legislation Tuesday meant to bolster the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965, though the measure is likely to stall in the Senate. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after the late civil rights leader and longtime Georgia congressman, was approved 219-212 along party lines, with no Republican support.
Congress & Courtschicagocrusader.com

Updated Voting Rights Bill set for late August House floor vote 2020 Census, other research document diverse nation under assault

As hundreds of civil rights advocates complete plans for a series of events across the country to heighten the need for new and stronger voting rights laws, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to hold a late August floor vote on an updated bill honoring the legacy of the late civil rights champion and long-term Georgia Congressman, John Lewis.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Texas House advances controversial GOP voting restrictions bill

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Texas' Republican-controlled House late Thursday advanced a controversial bill to implement sweeping voter restrictions following months of staunch opposition from Democrats who last month fled the state to prevent the legislation from moving forward. The Texas House lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1 79-37 on Thursday, mostly...
Congress & Courtswillmarradio.com

Fischbach rips voting rights bill passed in U.S. House

(Washington DC-) The U.S. House has passed a bill they say will protect voting rights. The bill was crafted to combat what democrats believe are a wave of restrictive new elections laws from Republican-controlled state legislatures. HR 4 is named for John Lewis, the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader who died in 2020. Democrats say the bill would strengthen the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which had been weakened by a pair of Supreme Court rulings over the course of the last decade. It's supporters say it would make it more difficult for states to restrict future voting access. The bill passed along party lines 219 to 212, and faces a tough time in the Senate.
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

Good Day For ‘Good Trouble’: House Passes John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

I watched the House debate on HR 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It was infuriating to watch many of the 137 Sedition Party members who aided and abetted the MAGA/QAnon insurrection on January 6 (some of whom may have been coconspirators), defend the Big Lie, deny that dozens of new voting restrictions in the states are not GQP Jim Crow 2.0 voter suppression laws, and decry this bill as an attack on American democracy.
Congress & CourtsAmerican Progress

STATEMENT: CAP’s Danielle Root Praises House Passage of John Lewis Voting Rights Act

Washington, D.C. — Today, the House passed H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 (VRAA), which restores the monumental Voting Rights Act (VRA) to its full strength and protects voters against vicious and discriminatory anti-voting rules. In particular, the VRAA rectifies the U.S. Supreme Court’s disastrous 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision, which gutted key VRA provisions that required jurisdictions with histories of voter discrimination to obtain federal approval for voting-related changes. By eliminating federal oversight of discriminatory voting policies, Shelby County ushered in an era of egregious voter suppression targeting Black and Indigenous people as well as other people of color. The VRAA further remedies Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, in which the Supreme Court severely curtailed voters’ ability to successfully challenge discriminatory voting laws.

