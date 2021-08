Long before March 2020, the University of New Mexico’s athletic department was having a rough go of it financially. There were years of declining ticket sales, end-to-end coaching contract buyouts and chronic debt payments from stadium renovations. Then came the novel coronavirus, prompting New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to bar fans from gathering at sporting events through the end of last year. The order effectively eliminated any chance at gameday income for UNM’s beleaguered revenue-generating sports for the 2020-21 season. So, when the federal government began handing out billions in pandemic economic relief to universities, UNM decided to give its athletic...