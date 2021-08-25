Why The Price Of Bread Probably Won't Be Falling Anytime Soon

Bread might have taken center stage as a dominant social media darling during the coronavirus pandemic, but as it turns out, making our own bread didn't mean the food item had gotten cheaper because fewer people were buying it. Instead, like the yeast it relies on for lift, white bread prices actually rose by 3.2% between January 2020 and March 2021, while pan white bread soared by nearly 13% (via Quartz). The price hikes didn't happen uniformly across the board either, because the Northeast saw the highest spike, with pan white bread costs soaring by 27.4%, so that a commodity which once cost $1.20 now costs $1.60, give or take.