Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Why The Price Of Bread Probably Won't Be Falling Anytime Soon

By Hope Ngo
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bread might have taken center stage as a dominant social media darling during the coronavirus pandemic, but as it turns out, making our own bread didn't mean the food item had gotten cheaper because fewer people were buying it. Instead, like the yeast it relies on for lift, white bread prices actually rose by 3.2% between January 2020 and March 2021, while pan white bread soared by nearly 13% (via Quartz). The price hikes didn't happen uniformly across the board either, because the Northeast saw the highest spike, with pan white bread costs soaring by 27.4%, so that a commodity which once cost $1.20 now costs $1.60, give or take.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Weather#Wheat#Pan White Bread#Quartz#Nebraska#The Wall Street Journal#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
IndustryAG Week

Crop Progress and weather support markets for now

At the time of this writing, the grains were trading mixed for the week with wheat on the defense while corn and soybeans were posting gains. Most of the direction was coming from the Aug. 23 Crop Progress report. The Crop Progress report will start to lose its influence once we get into September, as at that point traders will focus more on actual yield reports, but for now the report still holds a little weight.
Grocery & SupermaketEater

Brexit Supermarket Food Shortages Aren’t Going Away Anytime Soon

Brexit architect Nigel Farage might be sighing with relief after his political hobby horse briefly stopped McDonald’s’s milkshake supply, but its impact on U.K. supermarket food shortages is likely to go well beyond the temporary. Numerous supermarkets, including Co-Op, Iceland, and Marks and Spencer, are presenting grave projections of supply problems well into 2022, leading to some predictable headlines about “cancelling Christmas.”
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Beef Herd Downsizing Might Send Cattle Prices Rising

If you are wondering what the market effects of the current gradual downsizing of the beef cattle herd might be, Gary Crawford has a story to help answer that question. USDA Outlook Board Chairman Mark Jekanowski gives the latest forecasts for U.S. meat production and meat exports.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

High prices, strong demand mean back-to-back records for U.S. ag exports

Propelled by the global economic recovery from the pandemic, U.S. farm exports will set back-to-back sales records this fiscal year and in the new year beginning on Oct. 1, the government forecast on Thursday. China would account for $1 of every $5 in exports during the two-year span, with annual purchases running more than $10 billion above its previous record, set in 2014.
AgricultureThe Guardian

Meat wars: why Biden wants to break up the powerful US beef industry

Oth the planet and US politics have heated up in tandem over recent decades, but few sectors have stewed in controversy quite like America’s beef industry. Four super-powered meatpackers control more than 80% of the US beef market, an extraordinary concentration of market power that the Biden administration is not happy about.
Agriculture95.3 MNC

USDA Forecasts Record Farm Exports for FY 2021 & 2022

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s quarterly trade forecast released Thursday shows that U.S. agricultural exports not only continue at a record-setting pace for fiscal year 2021, but that they will eclipse the 2021 total in fiscal year 2022. The August forecast is USDA’s first look at expected exports for FY 2022.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Make the right grain merchandising decisions this fall

One of the classes I enjoy teaching for the Kluis Grain Trading Academy is “The Basics of Grain Merchandising.”. Students in this class often have an aha! moment. Making the right grain merchandising decisions involves knowing how to get your crop sold and understanding local basis patterns. For most farmers,...
AgricultureVSC NEWS

USDA AMS Revises Standards for Watermelon

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is revising the U.S. Standards for Watermelon to provide a common language for trade. AMS is establishing a total tolerance for anthracnose and decay in the U.S. No. 1 and U.S. No. 2 grades; adjusting the range of average weight from 20-to-42 to 10-to-34 pounds to align with current marketing trends; adding sunburn as a permanent defect; revising scoring guides for hail, rind worm injury, scars, hollow heart, sunburn and transit rubs; removing metric measurements from the standard; and making minor editorial changes.
Fayette County, KYLexington Herald-Leader

UK should mandate vaccines for everyone. Here’s why it probably won’t.

In the past 18 months of COVID hell, the University of Kentucky has been a role model of servant leadership, caring for our sickest citizens, providing ample testing facilities and setting up a system that got more than 134,000 COVID vaccine shots into arms to help push Fayette County’s vaccination rate into one of the highest in the state.
IndustryPosted by
The Conversation UK

How the crisis in container ships could ruin Christmas

Ningbo-Zhousan may not exactly be a household name, but find something in your house made in China and it’s quite likely it was delivered from there. Ningbo-Zhousan, which overlooks the East China Sea some 200km south of Shanghai, is China’s second-busiest port, handling the equivalent of some 29 million 20-foot containers every year.
AgricultureThe Independent

Climate change around the world is making food more expensive in U.S.

Extreme weather is creating horrible conditions for farmers around the world and making food more expensive in the United States. According to CNN Business, the price of arabica coffee futures has nearly doubled over the past year as Brazil deals with frosty conditions leading to coffee retail prices rising. This...
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.
AgriculturePosted by
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 8 Chicken Products, Throw Them Away, USDA Says

Whether you're a fan of chicken nuggets or consider yourself a pro at making chicken paillard, poultry products are a staple in countless Americans' daily diets. But before you head to your local supermarket to stock up on some chicken products for the week, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning you not to eat eight specific items right now due to the health risk they may pose. Read on to find out which poultry products you should be tossing from your fridge.
Pennsylvania Statetalesbuzz.com

Meet a Pennsylvania mom set to lose her unemployment benefits because she can’t send her kid back to school. ‘They should not end any benefits until at least there is a vaccine for all ages.’

On Labor Day, 7.5 million Americans are projected to lose all of their unemployment benefits. One is Amanda Rinehart, 33, a mother in Pennsylvania who left her job to care for her child. With the pandemic still raging and her child too young for a vaccine, she will have to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy