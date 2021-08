Rookie running back Jaret Patterson had an impressive outing in his first game for the Washington Football Team. With 70 all-purpose yards, Patterson led the team in rushing and receiving yards in the preseason opener against the New England Patriots. It wasn’t a great performance by any means, but his usage in both the pass and run game, in addition to what head coach Ron Rivera said after the game, sheds light on the potential Patterson has to be an all-purpose player for the Washington Football Team.