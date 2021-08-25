Cancel
Environment

Disturbance in Caribbean has high chance of developing, expected to move into western Gulf this weekend

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — A disturbance in the Caribbean is expected to move into the western Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The exact path that the storm will take is uncertain, but current models show a Texas landfall sometime on Monday of next week. Forecasts and models can change, which is...

Texas State
#Caribbean#Gulf Of Mexico#New Orleans#Depression#Extreme Weather
EnvironmentClick2Houston.com

LIVE: These cameras show what it looks like as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

Hurricane Ida made landfall along Louisiana’s coast early Sunday afternoon, which also marks the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. This morning, Ida rapidly intensified into a Category 4 strength hurricane, with 150 mph sustained winds and gusts of 185 mph near the storm’s center. These cameras will give you a...
New Orleans, LAWDSU

Hurricane Ida in Louisiana: What to expect in your parish

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida has gained strength and is nearing a Category 5 storm. WDSU Meteorologist Lee Southwick says it could make landfall earlier than expected, possibly before 1 p.m. Sunday. Watch the video above, Lee breaks down what to expect in your parish as Hurricane Ida moves through...
New Orleans, LAWDSU

Animal escapes from enclosure at Audubon Zoo during Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS — A swamp deer has reportedly escaped from an enclosure at the Audubon Zoo during Hurricane Ida. Audubon Zoo issued the following statement regarding the escape:. "On Sunday, August 29, due to the severe weather associated with Hurricane Ida, a fence was breached in Audubon Zoo’s barasingha deer habitat. On-site staff worked to corral the two deer and secure them back in their habitat but one deer is unaccounted for at this time - but it is likely still on zoo grounds. Due to the severity of the weather, it is too dangerous for staff to go out and search. Once it is safe, our animal staff who are in place during the storm at all of our facilities, will search zoo ground for the deer unaccounted for. This is not considered a dangerous animal. Barasingha, also known as 'swamp deer' are a medium-sized deer found in India and Nepal."
Alabama Stateapr.org

FEMA positioned in Alabama, Mississippi, and along the Gulf coast for aftermath of Ida

Federal officials say hundreds of emergency responders are in place in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas as Ida lumbers to the northeast. FEMA said more than two thousand of its employees were in position and ready to help. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has power restoration experts and generators at the ready as Hurricane Ida bashes the region. The website PowerOutage reported nearly 100% electricity outages in three coastal Louisiana parishes shortly after Ida came ashore. The Coast Guard prepositioned vessels for deep water search and rescue efforts. Other states also sent teams to help with ground and water rescue. Much of the response began days before Sunday's landfall. President Joe Biden said federal support would remain in the region for "as long as it takes."
EnvironmentPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

EXPLAINER: Ida similar to Katrina, but stronger, smaller

Hurricane Ida is looking eerily like a dangerous and perhaps scarier sequel to 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, the costliest storm in American history. But there’s a few still-to-come twists that could make Ida nastier in some ways, but not quite as horrific in others. “The main story with Katrina was storm surge damage, and over a vast area. The main story […]
EnvironmentWDSU

VIDEO: Go inside the eye of Hurricane Ida

As Hurricane Ida made its way to the Louisiana coast, footage from the National Hurricane Center showed an up-close account from inside the eye of the storm. Ida rapidly grew in strength Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just before hitting the Louisiana coast near one of the country’s main centers for drilling for and moving oil.

