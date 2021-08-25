Cancel
UFC

'He'll do absolutely nothing!' Watch pop star Niall Horan's spot-on Conor McGregor impression

By Farah Hannoun, The Blue Corner
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Niall Horan couldn’t help but mention Conor McGregor during his opening monologue while guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The former One Direction star, who like McGregor is from Ireland, always has been a big fan of the UFC star and referenced the former dual-champion when talking about the Irish culture.

He impersonated McGregor’s infamous “Bili Strut” and, well … he Niall’ed it!

“Niall Horan’s spot on Conor McGregor impression…

@NiallOfficial @TheNotoriousMMA #HoranDogs

Horan even got McGregor’s seal of approval with a retweet.

You can watch Horan’s full monologue on Kimmel’s show in the video below:

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Un5ry_0bcLaDVa00

