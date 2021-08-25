Jimmy Darrell McPeek, 81
Jimmy Darrell McPeek, 81, of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Claiborne Count. y Hospital. He was born on July 15, 1940 in Virgie, Kentucky, a son of the late Holdred and Virginia Gunter McPeek. After completing 4 years of service in the United States Air Force, Jim spent many proud years as an Over the Road Truck Driver. In retirement, Jim was a member of the American Legion, attended Gap Creek Baptist Church, and loved to spend time woodworking.claiborneprogress.net
