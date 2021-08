We all know that we're in the midst of an incredible streaming boom. Not only are new streamers popping up at a regular clip, but in order to beat, or at the very least match, a dizzying number of competitors, these companies are paying top dollar to lure as many A-list stars to their prestige series as possible. We already knew that big screen stars (and established / beloved TV talent) like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Kerry Washington were getting massive paydays, and now we also know what The Witcher star Henry Cavill is reportedly paid for all of his grunting, fighting, and bathing on the hit Netflix fantasy.