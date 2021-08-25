Cancel
Mosheim, TN

Mosheim BMA To Hold Public Hearings On Rezoning, Budget Amendment

By Cicely Babb Staff Writer
Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Thursday following a beer board meeting and public hearings. The public hearings will be for a zoning ordinance and a second ordinance to amend the budget for the current fiscal year, which started July 1, to move funding from general government expenses to the sewer and water departments. According to the agenda, sewer and water department expenses are higher than anticipated, while general government expenses will be less than anticipated.

