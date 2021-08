Kids all over Iowa are getting set to get back on a school bus and head back to school. I remember riding one for years, and not once did I ever think, you know...I'd love to spend the night on one of these! But the school bus we're going to talk about is no ordinary bus. Piper's Skoolie is a white school bus that has been renovated and turned into an Airbnb spot in Northeast Iowa. You can stay along the banks of the Upper Iowa River, and the view is one you'll never forget!