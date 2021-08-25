Cancel
1 killed in Dallas crash after high-speed chase involving stolen car, 14-year-old driver, police say

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — One person was killed in a crash after police gave chase to a stolen car driven by a 14-year-old overnight Wednesday in Dallas, officials said. The chase began after police checked the registration of a black Toyota Camry and saw it had been taken in an aggravated robbery two days before. Officers tried to pull the car over at around 1:10 a.m., but the driver fled from them, leading to the chase, per officials.

