Solano County, CA

Learn about Trask family slave descendants at next Solano genealogy meeting

By Daily Republic Staff
Daily Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD — Nicka Smith will present “Held in the Balance: The Trask 250” at the next meeting of the Solano County Genealogical Society. The Trask family lived in Massachusetts but ran a lucrative cotton empire in Mississippi and Louisiana, with several plantations. Learn how the DNA shared by more than 350 former slaves of the Trask family unearthed this discovery and how traditional family history research found the documents for a family history project that now details the lives of more than 5,400 people.

