Celebrities

Man pictured on Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ cover as a baby is suing, alleging child porn

By Nexstar Media Wire
Myhighplains.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTRF) – The man who appeared as a baby on Nirvana’s iconic “Nevermind” album cover is suing the band decades later. Spencer Elden, now 30, is alleging that the image violates child pornography laws. “Defendants reproduced child pornography depicting Spencer knowing and intending that it would be distributed internationally and...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Courtney Love
#Child Pornography#Nevermind#Wtrf
