Philadelphia School Board votes to require vaccine for staff

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia School Board has voted unanimously to mandate that its 20,000 teachers and staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19.

School district officials said Tuesday that details of when the mandate would go into place are still being worked out.

The move comes amid other state and local mandates for teacher vaccinations in the last week, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s mandate Monday that teachers and school staff statewide be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or submit to regular testing.

