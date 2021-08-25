Cancel
Tennis

Serena Williams Withdraws From 2021 U.S. Open

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-three-time Major singles champion Serena Williams has withdrawn from the U.S. Open as she rehabs a torn hamstring. “After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play — I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love.

