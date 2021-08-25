Serena Williams Withdraws From 2021 U.S. Open

Defending champion Naomi Osaka seeks her third US Open title in four tries as the year's final Grand Slam begins Monday with top-ranked Wimbledon winner Ashleigh Barty leading a host of rivals. What's uncertain is whether New York will see Osaka rediscover the dominant form that saw her win the past two Grand Slam events she played to the finish. The 23-year-old Japanese star lit the flame in the Olympic cauldron at the Tokyo Games, but has played only two matches since Japan ahead of the Open. "I know there are a lot of things I need to fix within my game, so in a weird way I'm kind of glad that I lost, because there are so many things that I want to fix before New York," Osaka said.