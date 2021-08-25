Cancel
Firebite Sounds Like The Australian Hunters Versus Vampires Series We May Need

By Joshua Meyer
Cover picture for the articleAustralian hunters fighting vampires in the desert? Yes, please. That's the concept behind "Firebite," a new series coming to AMC+. The series centers on two Indigenous hunters, played by two Indigenous actors, Rob Collins and Shantae Barnes-Cowan. Deadline reports that they're on "a quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert." Yael Stone ("Orange is the New Black") and Callan Mulvey ("Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice") co-star. Mulvey has already portrayed a Russian terrorist in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and an evil HYDRA agent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so unless they're casting him against type, it seems reasonable to assume that he'll be playing one of the vampires.

