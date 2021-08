Peter Coleman, the legendary Syracuse barkeeper who passed away last week, will get a send-off in typical Coleman style. After his funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Church on Tipperary Hill on Monday, the hearse will proceed up North Lowell Avenue past Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub a block away at the corner with Tompkins Street. It then makes its way to the famed upside-down traffic light at the corner of Milton and Tompkins.