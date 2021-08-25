Get started with Python type hints

Windows 11 could be coming soon, and if you're already a Windows 10 user, the upgrade to Microsoft's new operating system will be free. We don't have a formal release date yet, but Windows 11 is expected to roll out during the 2021 holiday season and into 2022. When it arrives you'll be able to update to the new software the same way you usually update Windows 10 as long as your device is compatible and meets the minimum requirements needed.