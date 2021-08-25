Get started with Python type hints
Python is best thought of as a “dynamic, but strongly typed” language. Types aren’t associated with the names for things, but with the things themselves. This makes Python flexible and convenient for developers, because you don’t have to rigorously define and track variable types if you’re just throwing together a quick-and-dirty script. But for bigger projects, especially libraries used by third parties, it helps to know which object types are associated with which variables.www.infoworld.com
Comments / 0