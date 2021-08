In the week of August 27, the benchmark index Nifty was up 1.55% on a week-on-week basis. Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 2.14%. During the comparable period, Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 1.92% while Nifty Smallcap 250 soared 1.82%. The year 2021 saw several multi-baggers. Notably, chemical sector stocks were front runners in these wealth creators. After taking a deep dive into the smallcap and midcap chemical stocks universe, we zeroed in on two companies that have done well in the past and should continue to create wealth for investors in the near term.