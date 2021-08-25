Inside Denver GoTopless Day's Last-Minute Cancellation
This Saturday, August 29, was supposed to mark the return of an annual gathering that's become a Mile High City signature: Denver GoTopless Day. But after months of planning, the organizers behind the annual celebration of equality and body positivity, which regularly attracted more than 1,000 participants, reluctantly chose to pull the plug. And the announcement of this decision puts the blame squarely on those individuals whose refusal to get vaccinated or follow other basic protocols related to COVID-19 made guaranteeing the safety of those taking part impossible.www.westword.com
