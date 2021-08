In 2018, Natalie Wilson was playing in an intramural softball game at Iowa State University when an incident occurred that is forever etched in her mind. Some of her sisters in her sorority, Sigma Kappa, attended the game and, as she played, held up a sign that read: “Token.” The sign meant that Wilson, the only Black member of the sorority at the time, was the chapter’s “Token Black Girl” — referencing an “award” her sisters had given Wilson months prior.