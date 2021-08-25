Air Quality Alert issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 03:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Northwestern Burlington; Somerset; Southeastern Burlington Air quality alert is in effect from 11 AM Thursday until 11 PM Thursday The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality action day for the following counties Hunterdon...Mercer...Middlesex...Morris...Northwestern Burlington Somerset...Southeastern Burlington. An Ozone Action Day has been declared for Thursday, August 26th, 2021! Ozone has the potential to reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups category for most of northern New Jersey. Sensitive individuals, including the very young, the elderly, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, should avoid strenuous activities during the afternoon and early evening hours. Hot temperatures, sunny skies, and light southwesterly winds will continue.