Iowa County, IA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iowa, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Iowa; Keokuk; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN IOWA, NORTHEASTERN KEOKUK AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 803 AM CDT, A trained weather spotter reported a low lying street flooded in Parnell. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamsburg, Wellman, North English, Parnell, Kinross and Holbrook. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 217 and 228. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

alerts.weather.gov

Lake County, MIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 14:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Lake County in west central Michigan * Until 1030 PM EDT Sunday. * At 233 PM EDT, Radar indicated that heavy rain has resulted in significant rises on the Baldwin river. Flooding was occurring around Baldwin and Green Cottage. Flash flooding is already occurring. The flooding will works its way down portions of the Pere Marquette River. It is possible that a small dam in the upper portions of the Baldwin River may have been breached. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baldwin and Idlewild. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Monroe County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 19:39:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe; Summers THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHEASTERN SUMMERS AND SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Warning issued for West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Feliciana HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Francisville * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 65 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://emergency.louisiana.gov
Lafourche Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lafourche, Terrebonne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lafourche; Terrebonne The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 922 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Golden Meadow, Montegut, Mathews, Chauvin, Raceland, Bayou Cane and Gray. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Autauga County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Autauga; Elmore; Lowndes; Montgomery FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Birmingham has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of central Alabama, including the following areas, Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery. * From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts associated with Hurricane Ida will result in the potential for flash flooding.
West Baton Rouge Parish, LAweather.gov

Hurricane Warning issued for West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Baton Rouge HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Port Allen - Brusly * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://emergency.louisiana.gov
Fond Du Lac County, WIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fond du Lac by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 23:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fond du Lac The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1126 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Radar indicated between 2 and 3 inches has fallen in this area in the last 2 hours. Additional rainfall of up to one half inch is possible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Southern Lake Winnebago, Van Dyne, Pipe, Johnsburg and Marytown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 14:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall over the Tenderfoot Fire scar will flood neighborhoods next to the scar and highway 89A south of Yarnell. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Tenderfoot Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 224 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Tenderfoot Fire scar. Between 0.50 and 1.00 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yarnell and Glen Ilah. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 277 and 278. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Adams County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adams, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson Davis, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion .Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Louisiana coast, and is expected to move north to northeastward across the ArkLaMiss region through Monday and Monday night. A heavy rain and flash flood threat is expected to accompany Ida during that time over the watch area. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Mississippi, southeast Mississippi and southwest Mississippi, including the following areas in south central Mississippi, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln and Marion. In southeast Mississippi, Covington, Forrest, Jones and Lamar. In southwest Mississippi, Adams and Franklin MS. * Through Tuesday morning * Heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Ida will likely bring intense rainfall rates that could lead to flash flooding. Total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches is expected with locally heavier amounts possible. * Areas of flash flooding could result in road closures and may threaten some structures with inundation.
Washington Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 11:53:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. Bogue Chitto River At Franklinton affecting Washington Parish. Bogue Chitto River Near Tylertown affecting Pike and Walthall Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. .All river forecasts a based on current rainfall and take into account the next 48 hours of expected rainfall from Hurricane Ida. These forecasts may change based on the actual about of rain that falls. Please closely monitor the forecast for updates. For the Bogue Chitto River...including Tylertown, Franklinton, Bush...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bogue Chitto River At Franklinton. * From Monday afternoon to late Wednesday morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 1.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.0 feet early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Bogue Chitto Heights Subdivision will begin to flood. Some homes will be damaged. Homes on the west bank north of Louisiana Highway 10 will flood. It is recommended that sand and gravel operations be stopped and equipment secured. Access roads to recreational areas will flood.
Washington County, ALweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Washington TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Chatom - Millry * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Wind less than 39 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: The sustained wind should remain less than tropical storm force. Conditions may still be gusty. - PREPARE: Listen for any instructions from local officials. - ACT: Ensure emergency readiness should the forecast change. - REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed - Little to no additional wind impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plans should still include the potential for several tornadoes. - PREPARE: Keep informed should additional weather alerts be needed. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For local information, please refer to: - Washington County EMA: 251-847-2668 - For storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob
Lafayette Parish, LAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Lafayette - Carencro - Youngsville * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Wind less than 39 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: The sustained wind should remain less than tropical storm force. Conditions may still be gusty. - PREPARE: Listen for any instructions from local officials. - ACT: Ensure emergency readiness should the forecast change. - REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed - Little to no additional wind impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Baldwin Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Inland TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bay Minette - Stockton * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Wind less than 39 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: The sustained wind should remain less than tropical storm force. Conditions may still be gusty. - PREPARE: Listen for any instructions from local officials. - ACT: Ensure emergency readiness should the forecast change. - REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed - Little to no additional wind impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed - Little to no additional surge impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual surge impacts accordingly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plans should still include the potential for several tornadoes. - PREPARE: Keep informed should additional weather alerts be needed. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For evacuation and shelter information, please refer to: - Baldwin County EMA: 251-972-6807 or www.baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA - For storm surge threat graphics and other storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Baldwin Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Central STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Daphne - Fairhope - Foley * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Wind less than 39 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: The sustained wind should remain less than tropical storm force. Conditions may still be gusty. - PREPARE: Listen for any instructions from local officials. - ACT: Ensure emergency readiness should the forecast change. - REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed - Little to no additional wind impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Tuesday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plans should still include the potential for several tornadoes. - PREPARE: Keep informed should additional weather alerts be needed. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For evacuation and shelter information, please refer to: - Baldwin County EMA: 251-972-6807 or www.baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA - For storm surge threat graphics and other storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob
Washington Parish, LAweather.gov

Hurricane Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Washington HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bogalusa - Franklinton * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include the potential for several tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://emergency.louisiana.gov
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Central Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 1001 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Kiln, or near Diamondhead, moving northwest at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Harrison, central Hancock and southwestern Pearl River Counties. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 9 and 21. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 7 and 21. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Baldwin Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 06:00:00 CDT Target Area: Baldwin Central STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Daphne - Fairhope - Foley * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Wind less than 39 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: The sustained wind should remain less than tropical storm force. Conditions may still be gusty. - PREPARE: Listen for any instructions from local officials. - ACT: Ensure emergency readiness should the forecast change. - REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed - Little to no additional wind impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Tuesday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plans should still include the potential for several tornadoes. - PREPARE: Keep informed should additional weather alerts be needed. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For evacuation and shelter information, please refer to: - Baldwin County EMA: 251-972-6807 or www.baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA - For storm surge threat graphics and other storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob LAT...LON 3066 8790 3055 8788 3044 8789 3044 8786 3048 8783 3053 8783 3054 8779 3050 8775 3048 8778 3042 8779 3043 8773 3037 8774 3036 8768 3036 8768 3035 8780 3036 8782 3037 8782 3038 8781 3038 8779 3039 8776 3041 8777 3040 8780 3041 8781 3043 8781 3044 8780 3046 8780 3046 8781 3044 8783 3040 8785 3042 8790 3049 8791 3049 8793 3054 8790 3056 8790 3059 8792 3062 8791 3063 8792 3068 8800 3071 8800 3075 8800 3079 8799 3079 8799 3079 8792 3079 8787 3076 8787 3076 8783 3070 8784 3066 8790 LAT...LON 3038 8760 3036 8766 3043 8765 3043 8760 3040 8760 3040 8752 3040 8749 3038 8748 3038 8760
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Baldwin Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 06:00:00 CDT Target Area: Baldwin Coastal STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Gulf Shores - Orange Beach - Fort Morgan * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Wind less than 39 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: The sustained wind should remain less than tropical storm force. Conditions may still be gusty. - PREPARE: Listen for any instructions from local officials. - ACT: Ensure emergency readiness should the forecast change. - REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed - Little to no additional wind impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Tuesday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plans should still include the potential for several tornadoes. - PREPARE: Keep informed should additional weather alerts be needed. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For evacuation and shelter information, please refer to: - Baldwin County EMA: 251-972-6807 or www.baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA - For storm surge threat graphics and other storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob
Perry County, MSweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Perry TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Beaumont - New Augusta - Richton * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for several tornadoes with a few possibly intense having larger damage paths. - PREPARE: Those living in manufactured homes or on boats are urged to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: Listen for tornado watches and warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For local information, please refer to: - Perry County EMA: 601-964-8474 - For storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LAweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 06:15:00 CDT Target Area: St. John The Baptist HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - LaPlace - Reserve * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Cat 1 Hurricane force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 70-90 mph with gusts to 115 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - Window for Hurricane force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind greater than 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for extreme wind of equivalent CAT 3 hurricane force or higher. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to catastrophic wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. Be ready to move to the safest place inside your shelter if necessary. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed - Little to no additional surge impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual surge impacts accordingly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://emergency.louisiana.gov

