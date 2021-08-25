Cancel
Movies

Studiocanal Unveils ‘The Outsiders: The Complete Novel’ U.K. Release Details – Global Bulletin

By Jamie Lang
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
RESOTRATION

Francis Ford Coppola ’s classic 1983 coming-of-age drama “ The Outsiders ” is getting a new 4K restoration from Studiocanal , Warner Bros. and American Zoetrope . The remaster, titled “The Outsiders: The Complete Novel,” is designed to allow fans of the original film to see more of the world created in S.E. Hinton’s original novel. It includes new music and several cut scenes which didn’t make the film’s final version. Studiocanal has planned a theatrical release for the film in the U.K. on Oct. 15 and will make both the original and remaster available on UHD, Blu-Ray, DVD and digital platforms on Nov. 8.

“’The Outsiders: The Complete Novel’ came about after meeting students over the years who repeatedly asked me why certain scenes from S.E. Hinton’s wonderful book were missing from the theatrical version,” said Coppola in a statement. “These questions reminded about my inspiration for the film—in 1980, a contingent of 12- to 14-year-old students wrote and asked me to make it. I listened to those young fans back then, and I continue to listen to young people now and believe in their opinions, so this complete film version of the novel is for them.”

“For ‘The Outsiders: The Complete Novel’ as well as the original theatrical version, we wanted to create and maintain the highest level of visual quality possible for these restorations,” said James Mockoski , Film Archivist and Restoration Supervisor at American Zoetrope. “We took the unusual path of locating all the various elements that went into creating the film’s most elaborate visual effects sequences and re-scanned them. Luckily, Mr. Coppola is an archivist at heart, and he kept every piece of film he shot, so we were able to unify scenes from the film using the original camera negative as much as possible.”

UNSCRIPTED

Banijay’s Fear Factor ” is returning to Russian screens after a 16-year hiatus. The show sees local celebrities paired up to work through a series of spine-tingling challenges in order to win a donation to the charity of their choice. The 8-episode series will be filmed in Tula, Russia. It will be produced by WeiT Media and broadcast on Russian federal network NTV . “More than 15 years has passed since the original series aired on NTV, and we are excited that our viewers will experience the show and the new surprises we have in store,” said NTV’s general producer Timur Weinstein . – KJ Yossman

ITV Studios ‘ hit U.K. format “ I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! ” has been re-commissioned in Romania after a seven-year break. The format sees local celebrities sent out into a jungle where they must compete for food by completing a range of unpalatable challenges before one is crowned Queen or King of the Jungle. Commissioned by PRO TV , the show is expected to return to Romanian screens in 2022. “We are very happy to see ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ returning to Romania 7 years after we produced and aired the first season, back in 2015,” said PRO TV programming director Antonii Mangov . – KJ Yossman

Fremantle production company Thames is bringing “ The Real Dirty Dancing ” (working title) to E4 next year. The dancing competition, hosted by film superfan Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts of the Pussycat Dolls, will feature 10 celebrity contestants who will move into a rustic lakeside location similar to Kellermans Resort from the 1988 film. In the series, inspired by the Australian original of the same name, celebrities will be paired with various partners throughout the eight-episode run and will face a series of challenges to help them learn dance routines inspired by the film.

FESTIVALS

Singapore International Film Festival has unveiled the three industry veterans who will feature in its series of Film Academy developmental programs, established to nurture film talent in Singapore and across Southeast Asia. Malaysian filmmaker Tan Chui Mui , an award winner at Busan and Rotterdam with “Love Conquers All” and the first Malaysian filmmaker invited to the Cannes Cinefondation Residency, will be a mentor to new, talented up-and-comers. Producer Fran Borgia is this year’s program specialist, leading the festival’s Southeast Asian Producers Network , which has switched to an open call application system of participation to promote more diverse and wider networking possibilities. And finally, playwright and poet Alfian Sa’at will head the Youth Jury & Critics Program . SGIFF has also extended its call for entry submissions to Sept. 3 for Asian and Southeast Asian films, and Sept. 10 for applicants looking to participate in the SGIFF Film Academy programs. – Patrick Frater

SALES

International distribution company Rainmaker Content has closed sales in Asia on a pair of series, comedy “ Staged ” and drama “ Professionals ,” as well as new licensees for the 2021 Emmy Awards . The Emmys were sold to Catchplay Plus for Indonesia and Taiwan, U-Next Co. in Japan and Mediacorp in Singapore. “Staged” is heading to Star Channel Japan , and has been renewed with Huanxi Media Group in China. Meanwhile, “Professionals” was picked up by Disney Networks Group Asia Pacific Limited .

SPORTS

TPG Capital -backed Footballco is buying Italian soccer media site CalcioMercato.com . The deal is reportedly for more than $10 million. Footballco is owned by TPG-subsidiary Integrated Media Company and previously bought a majority stake in Goal.com , along with German site Spox and Dutch sports site VoetbalZone from DAZN in a $125 million deal in September. – Patrick Frater

Variety

Variety

The business of entertainment.

