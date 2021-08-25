Edson Barboza is shredded ahead of Giga Chikadze featherweight fight at UFC Vegas 35 (Photo)

UFC featherweight contender Edson Barboza appears to be absolutely shredded ahead of his fight against Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 35. Barboza, the longtime UFC lightweight contender, moved down to 145lbs last year for the first time in his UFC career. Although he lost a controversial split decision to Dan Ige in his featherweight debut, “Junior” bounced back with a decision win over Makwan Amirkhani, before knocking out Shane Burgos at UFC 262 in one of the best fights of 2021. With Barboza on a two-fight win streak and entrenched as one of the top-10 featherweights in the UFC, the promotion booked him against the red-hot Chikadze for the main event of this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 35 event, in what should be an entertaining fight between strikers.