By the numbers: The On3 preseason 1-130 rankings

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Amid all the talk about realignment, NIL, conference alliances and other off-field stuff, players and coaches have been on the practice fields for almost a month. The 2021 season kicks off Saturday, so it’s time for the On3 preseason 1-130 rankings.

The teams at the top aren’t going to surprise anyone; heck, chances are it’ll be the same for next season, too. But the familiar names are at the top for a reason: They are supremely talented, have excellent depth and are well-coached.

Here’s the preseason 1-130.

Preseason 1-130: The top 25

1. Alabama

The buzz: A new quarterback, a new running back, a new go-to receiver, three new starting o-linemen? Big deal. There is an abundance — an overabundance, almost — of talent in Tuscaloosa.

2. Oklahoma

The buzz: The Sooners’ offense still is better than the Sooners’ defense. But the defense has made huge strides under coordinator Alex Grinch, and that unit no longer is a source of embarrassment.

3. Ohio State

The buzz: An insanely deep group of receivers should help ease the pressure on new QB C.J. Stroud. And the Buckeyes’ defense easily is good enough to win the Big Ten. More than that? It’s all on the secondary.

4. Clemson

The buzz: Trevor Lawrence and his flowing locks are in Jacksonville now. That means it’s time for D.J. Uiagalelei, who looks to have the goods — and the supporting cast — to get the Tigers back into the College Football Playoff.

5. Georgia

The buzz: OK, J.T. Daniels, it’s your time to be in the spotlight. The Bulldogs have a tremendous amount of talent, but will the quarterback play be good enough?

6. Iowa State

The buzz: Startling but true: Iowa State has been playing football since 1892 but never has won 10 games in a season. There’s too much talent for the Cyclones not to win at least 10 this season.

7. Texas A&M

The buzz: Jimbo Fisher has rebuilt the Aggies, and the defense is good enough to win the SEC. What about the offense? Well, that’s the big question, isn’t it?

8. Oregon

The buzz: The Ducks have a lot of talent, thanks to Mario Cristobal’s recruiting acumen. But there’s one concern — and it’s at quarterback (sort of a big deal, huh?). Can Anthony Brown, the former Boston College starter, get the job done? The defense has a legit stud at each level — Kayvon Thibodeaux on the line, Noah Sewell at linebacker and Mykael Wright at corner.

Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux is one of the best edge players in the nation. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

9. Cincinnati

The buzz: The Bearcats are getting a ton of preseason love. But there’s a tough schedule that includes road games against Indiana and Notre Dame and home games against UCF and SMU.

10. North Carolina

The buzz: How successful has Mack Brown been in his second go-round as Tar Heels coach? Right now, his program is in better shape than UNC’s blue-blood basketball program.

11. Penn State

The buzz: The Nittany Lions wobbled big time last season. But the thought here is that was a blip. But Penn State does need consistency from QB Sean Clifford and for someone to emerge as a pass-rush threat.

12. Florida

The buzz: The Gators lost a ton of offensive firepower. But QB Emory Jones is a great fit for Dan Mullen’s “usual” offense and the defense can’t be as bad as it was last season, right? The secondary, especially, needs to play a lot better than it did in 2020.

13. Notre Dame

The buzz: The Irish are going to miss Ian Book and the offensive line is undergoing almost a complete makeover. But RB Kyren Williams is a big-timer and S Kyle Hamilton leads what should be a solid defense.

14. USC

The buzz: Clay Helton is back for his seventh season, and he has a team that should win the Pac-12 South. Therein lies the rub: He needs to show his team can win the whole Pac-12.

15. Indiana

The buzz: Tom Allen has done an incredible job as Hoosiers coach. IU isn’t as good as Ohio State, but it might be the second-best team in the Big Ten this season. (Read that again: Indiana has a legit chance to be the second-best team in the Big Ten this season.)

16. Arizona State

The buzz: On paper, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Sun Devils win the Pac-12 South. But when stuff is done on paper, there is no room for distractions, and there are a lot of distractions for ASU this season.

17. Wisconsin

The buzz: As usual, the Badgers aren’t going to wow anyone with what they do. But they’re steady, hit you in the mouth on both sides of the ball and generally do not beat themselves.

18. Washington

The buzz: The Huskies could be sneaky-good in Jimmy Lake’s second season. Can they pass well enough to win the Pac-12 North or the league? QB Dylan Morris will be in the spotlight.

Jaxson Kirkland heads a Washington offensive line that returns all five starters. (Michael Workman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

19. Miami

The buzz: All reports are that QB D’Eriq King is going to be just fine despite tearing his ACL in December; his health is vital to UM’s success. Manny Diaz will serve as his own defensive coordinator, and he needs to make sure the run defense is shored up.

20. Texas

The buzz: Steve Sarkisian is the latest coach to try his hand with the Longhorns. One positive: RB Bijan Robinson is a superstar in the making. One negative: The Longhorns have to go to Iowa State and TCU, so that means the three toughest league games (those two plus Oklahoma) are away from home.

21. LSU

The buzz: OK, so what was the anomaly: The dominant Tigers of the 2019 season or the mediocre Tigers of last fall? At least the defensive staff should have a clue this season. CBs Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks are a dynamic duo.

22. Iowa

The buzz: Another year, another well-coached Kirk Ferentz team. The Hawkeyes want to bully opponents up front on both sides of the ball, but there are concerns as to whether the defensive line is up to the task. Plus, the first two games are against Indiana and Iowa State, so an 0-2 start seems … likely?

23. Louisiana

The buzz: If the Ragin’ Cajuns win their opener at Texas — and, yes, that’s a big ask — they could go unbeaten. And in that scenario, we’d love to be Billy Napier’s agent. (He’s represented by CAA, by the way, i.e., Jimmy Sexton and his crew.)

24. TCU

The buzz: The Horned Frogs need to rev up the passing attack, which was one of the worst in the Big 12 last season. The defense should be better than it was last season, when it was 32nd nationally in yards per play allowed (5.3).

25. Utah

The buzz: The Utes are like the Wisconsin of the Pac-12. Nothing flashy, just physical, well-coached and protective of the ball. What kind of impact can Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer make at quarterback?

Preseason 1-130: Teams 26-50

26. UCF

The buzz: The “Gus Bus” is in Orlando now, and it’ll be interesting to see what kind of tweaks Malzahn makes to UCF’s high-powered offense. A lot of work needs to be done to the defense.

27. Boise State

The buzz: New coach Andy Avalos takes over the best program in the Mountain West. QB Hank Bachmeier needs to up his game because there are proven weapons around him. The defense will be good, though not the best in the league. The schedule is front-loaded, including non-conference games against UCF (road) and Oklahoma State (home) in September.

28. Ole Miss

The buzz: Matt Corral and the offense again are going to score points aplenty. Alas, the defense looks as if it again will allow points aplenty. If nothing else, Ole Miss games will be a hell of a lot of fun to watch.

Expect a bunch of passing yards (and points) from Ole Miss QB Matt Corral. (John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

29. Oklahoma State

The buzz: The Cowboys’ hopes of finishing third in the Big 12 depend on their … offense. Yep, the offense, specifically an improved passing attack. The defense should be stout, especially in the secondary.

30. Coastal Carolina

The buzz: The Chanticleers and the aforementioned Ragin’ Cajuns are the best teams in the Sun Belt, and both have a shot at the Group of 5’s New Year’s Six bowl slot. QB Grayson McCall and DE Jeffrey Gunter lead the way.

31. Boston College

The buzz: Second-year coach Jeff Hafley did yeoman work last fall, and BC has a legit shot at being the third-best team in the ACC this fall.

32. NC State

The buzz: If QB Devin Leary is healthy and productive, the Wolfpack also has a shot at being the third-best team in the ACC this fall.

33. Auburn

The buzz: New coach Bryan Harsin should be able to lean on one of the best backs in the nation in Tank Bigsby. But Harsin needs QB Bo Nix to finally live up to his five-star recruiting ranking. The secondary should be excellent, the defensive front seven at least solid.

34. Northwestern

The buzz: You know the Wildcats are going to be a well-coached team. The question is whether the offense — former Clemson five-star signee Hunter Johnson has won the quarterback job — will be productive enough for Northwestern to contend for the Big Ten West title.

35. Michigan

The buzz: Jim Harbaugh is back for his seventh season with the Wolverines. That so many are so conflicted about that — well, that’s sort of where the Michigan program is right now. The Wolverines need to show vast offensive improvement.

36. Liberty

The buzz: Malik Willis is a perfect quarterback for Hugh Freeze’s offense. Willis is drawing a ton of interest from NFL scouts, and the question seems to be how early he goes in the 2022 draft. The question with Freeze is whether he parlays another good season by the Flames into another job.

37. Appalachian State

The buzz: App State is used to ruling the roost in the Sun Belt, but Louisiana and Coastal Carolina have passed the Mountaineers, at least for this season. Defensively, App State takes a back seat to no one in the league. But there are questions about the offense.

38. Missouri

The buzz: Mizzou did some good things in its first season under Eli Drinkwitz. But all five of the Tigers’ losses were by 19 points and QB Connor Bazelak threw four of his seven TD passes in one game. But Bazelak should be better in his second season as the starter and the defense has some nice pieces. A nine-win season is possible, though seven or eight seem more likely.

39. UCLA

The buzz: This is season four for Chip Kelly in Westwood, and it’s time for the Bruins to show some progress. UCLA returns 19 starters, including QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who seemed comfortable in the offense last season. If Michigan transfer RB Zach Charbonnet produces, watch out. The secondary was bad last season, and that group must improve if UCLA is to reach its potential.

40. Wake Forest

The buzz: Dave Clawson annually does a lot with not all that much, and the Demon Deacons could be sneaky-good this season. There is a ton of experience on offense, and QB Sam Hartman can make plays. The key defensively is becoming better against the run. If that happens, Wake could win eight.

41. Ball State

The buzz: The Cardinals won the MAC last season, then followed it up with the first bowl victory in school history. They are the favorites to win the MAC again. QB Drew Plitt heads a productive and efficient offense, and there is a nice group of receivers. There are a bunch of good linebackers, and that position group headlines a defense that has nine starters back.

42. Pitt

The buzz: QB Kenny Pickett returns (man, at times it seems as if he is the guy who followed Dan Marino at quarterback for the Panthers), and if the Panthers can find a rushing attack, Pickett and the passing game become that much better. The Panthers lost some key pass rushers on defense, but the unit still should be quite salty.

Kenny Pickett will be at the controls of what should be a good Pitt offense. (Scott Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

43. West Virginia

The buzz: The defense was quite good last season and should be at least solid again. Offensively, there is room for improvement, especially in the running game. WVU obviously isn’t going to win the Big 12, but finishing in the top half of the league needs to happen.

44. UAB

The buzz: Bill Clark is a magician of sorts. The guy has done a great job coaching the Blazers, and you wonder why he hasn’t gotten a bigger gig. UAB again will be stout on defense, but the passing attack must improve.

45. Nevada

The buzz: The Wolf Pack offense is going to put up monster numbers this season, thanks to QB Carson Strong and a bunch of good receivers. The numbers might be good enough to win the Mountain West.

46. Stanford

The buzz: After eight consecutive seasons with at least eight wins, including five with at least 10, the Cardinal have backslid a bit. The rush offense and the rush defense must improve.

47. Minnesota

The buzz: P.J. Fleck’s “row the boat” mantra took a hit last season. RB Mohamed Ibrahim is a stud, but QB Tanner Morgan needs to regain his 2019 form. The defense needs to toughen up, too.

48. Kentucky

The buzz: What kind of impact can new offensive coordinator Liam Coen have? The Wildcats have not thrown the ball well of late, but that is expected to change. The offensive line again will be good, headed by star Darian Kinnard, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. is a big-timer at running back.

49. San Jose State

The buzz: The Spartans surprised everyone by winning the Mountain West last season and return 20 starters, including well-traveled quarterback Nick Starkel. If the Spartans can find a rushing attack, they could repeat as MWC champs. (And if that happens, coach Brent Brennan figures to be in extremely high demand.)

50. California

The buzz: The Bears return just four starters on defense, but that unit still should be a team strength. There’s a nice group of linebackers, and the secondary should be solid, as well. QB Chase Garbers is experienced, and if a running back steps up, Cal could be dangerous.

Preseason 1-130: Teams 51-75

51. Virginia

The buzz: QB Brennan Armstrong is a legit dual-threat guy, but will he have enough help offensively? The Cavs lost some key guys at linebacker and the secondary must improve. One potential problem: Three of the first ACC games are on the road.

52. Houston

The buzz: Dana Holgorsen has struggled in his two seasons at Houston; the Cougars have suffered through back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 2001-02. The offense needs to improve for that streak to end.

53. Florida State

The buzz: This is the second season for Mike Norvell, and he and his staff still have a lot of work to do. There is a nice group of running backs, and they’ll run behind a line that improved markedly last season. But who’s the quarterback — and who are the receivers? Georgia transfer Jermaine Johnson brings a much-needed pass rush, but the defense as a whole was bad last season. The first three ACC games are against Wake Forest, Louisville and Syracuse. If the Seminoles don’t go at least 2-1 in that stretch, they’re in trouble.

54. Arkansas

The buzz: Sam Pittman’s team surprised some folks last season, but the Hogs still went 3-7. The offensive line should be good and there are talented receivers. But quarterback play is a question, and the defense struggled mightily last season. Still, a bowl is possible, even playing in the SEC West.

55. Maryland

The buzz: The passing attack has a ton of potential, and a potentially explosive offense could help the Terps surprise some people. Defensively, though, there are questions. This is perhaps the biggest mystery team in the Big Ten East.

56. Louisville

The buzz: Defensively, the Cardinals should be able to hang with almost everybody in the ACC. CB Kei’Trel Clark is a rising star, there’s a nice group of linebackers and the pass rush should be good. But a go-to receiver needs to emerge, and Louisville needs to find some complementary guys, too. The Cardinals also need consistency from QB Malik Cunningham.

57. BYU

The buzz: Life without Zach Wilson certainly figures to be tougher than life with Zach Wilson. Still, the offense should be OK if coaches can find an effective quarterback. The defense won’t be anything special, though there are some nice pieces at linebacker. The schedule also is notably more difficult than it was last season.

58. Mississippi State

The buzz: Mike Leach heads into year two in Starkville. The Bulldogs lacked offensive consistency last season and have to find at least a modicum of a running game. The secondary had issues in 2020, but should be much improved this fall. The cornerback duo of Martin Emerson and Emmanuel Forbes is outstanding.

59. Purdue

The buzz: DE George Karlaftis is a star, and the potential exists for a solid defensive front. And while the passing attack will be good, thanks to the presence of WR David Bell, Purdue has to find a way to run the ball effectively.

60. Nebraska

The buzz: We’ll admit it: Scott Frost seemed to be a home run hire. Alas, the Huskers remain irrelevant, even in the Big Ten West. Frost has to find a way to produce more offense.

61. SMU

The buzz: Coach Sonny Dykes likes to throw the ball around and he has a big-time group of receivers. If Oklahoma transfer Tanner Mordecai comes through at quarterback, the Mustangs will be mighty potent. New defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt has some work to do, though.

62. Colorado

The buzz: The Buffs were a pleasant surprise last season, and star RB Jarek Broussard is back. And there’s a big-time linebacker tandem in Nate Landman and Carson Wells. But the early schedule is a monster (Texas A&M, Minnesota, Arizona State and USC are games two, three, four and five), and you wonder about the confidence level after that stretch.

63. Kansas State

The buzz: Revving up the passing attack is a must. And the secondary must improve, too. The schedule is tough — and it’s front-loaded, too (two of the first three league games are Oklahoma and Iowa State, though both are at home).

64. Toledo

The buzz: Coach Jason Candle figures to get some notice for the coaching carousel this year, especially if he can find a productive quarterback. Everything else is in place for an explosive offense. Ten starters return on defense, and the Rockets have a standout on each level of the defense. A game at Notre Dame on September 11 could be interesting.

Jason Candle’s Rockets figure to be one of the top teams in the MAC. (Scott Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

65. Virginia Tech

The buzz: This will be Justin Fuente’s sixth season with the Hokies, and there are more than a few people wondering if it will be his last. The offensive line should be quite good, but there are big concerns at quarterback and running back. The defense was shredded on an almost-weekly basis last season, but there are enough interesting pieces — most notably, edge rusher Amare Burno — on that side of the ball to think improvement is coming.

66. Texas Tech

The buzz: Coach Matt Wells is heading into his third season and is feeling a bit of heat already. It would help his cause if Oregon transfer Tyler Shough comes through at quarterback. The defense has some interesting parts, including a lot of transfers. The biggest concern: Tech has to get better against the run.

67. Marshall

The buzz: It’s not often a governor supposedly gets involved in a coaching decision. That puts extra pressure on new coach Charles Huff, who had been running backs coach at Alabama. The defense again figures to be excellent.

68. Washington State

The buzz: There are some things to like about the Cougars defensively, though they struggled on that side of the ball last season. The offensive change from the Air Raid to more of a run-and-shoot attack continues, and there looks to be an unsettled quarterback situation. Still, this could be a bowl team.

69. Rutgers

The buzz: The Scarlet Knights made noticeable strides last season, Greg Schiano’s first season back in charge. Making a bowl is a legit goal this season.

70. Tennessee

The buzz: The Vols lost a boatload of talent to the transfer portal, but new coach Josh Heupel will put a good offense on the field and the schedule isn’t overly daunting.

71. Tulsa

The buzz: The Golden Hurricane won with defense last season and just one starter is gone. Alas, that guy is stud LB Zaven Collins. Still, the defense will be good. If a legit quarterback emerges, the offense will be good, too. But the second and third games are against Oklahoma State and Ohio State — and that’s not good.

72. Baylor

The buzz: One good thing for Dave Aranda and his Bears — they are a lot closer to fifth in the Big 12 than they are last. Part of that, though, is because Kansas is just so rancid at the bottom of the league. If a new starting quarterback comes through (Charlie Brewer transferred to Utah), the Bears could go bowling. One positive: The first three games, including a contest against KU, are easy, so a 3-0 start seems assured.

73. Oregon State

The buzz: There are some nice offensive pieces, assuming coach Jonathan Smith — a former star quarterback for the Beavers — can find a consistent quarterback. Defensively, there is a nice group of linebackers, but there are concerns up front and in the back end. Plus, the first two Pac-12 games are against USC and Washington. Ooof.

74. Fresno State

The buzz: The rushing attack will be good, but there is at least a small question about every other facet of the team except the top-flight pass rush. The Bulldogs need a big season from second-year starting QB Jake Haener, who began his career at Washington.

75. Kent State

The buzz: It’s all about offense for the Golden Flashes. Dual-threat QB Dustin Crum makes coach Sean Lewis’ offense go. Thing is, Kent State needs to score a ton of points because the defense is bad. Kent State was third nationally in pass defense last season, but no one needed to throw because it was so easy to run on the Golden Flashes. Still, there is a ton of firepower and that is the reason Kent State could win the MAC East.

Preseason 1-130: Teams 76-100

76. UTSA

The buzz: RB Sincere McCormick might be the best offensive player in Conference USA, and he will be the focal point of an offense that returns 10 starters. And all 11 starters return on defense. If the Roadrunners are better vs. the run this season, they could win the league.

77. Tulane

The buzz: QB Michael Pratt has the look of a future star and looks to have the needed help on offense. The defense is another story; the linebackers look fine but the front four and secondary could be problematic. And having a shaky defense isn’t good when you open with Oklahoma (at home!) and play at Ole Miss in the third game.

78. Georgia Tech

The buzz: There were small strides made last season in Geoff Collins’ rebuilding job. The offense has some nice components, most notably RB Jahmyr Gibbs, but the defense is a concern. The hope is some transfers can provide an immediate impact.

79. Memphis

The buzz: The Tigers won eight games in 2020 in Ryan Silverfield’s first season as coach, but this season’s team looks likely to take a full step back. Silverfield needs to find a consistent quarterback and rev up the running game.

80. South Carolina

The buzz: The running backs are good. The rest of the offense? Hmmm. The defensive front should be tough, but the secondary could be a sieve. All in all, it looks like a tough first season for new coach Shane Beamer.

81. Michigan State

The buzz: A victory over Michigan and an upset of Northwestern were the Spartans’ only two wins last season. To get to .500 this season, the defense has to get a lot better. The rushing attack also must improve; Wake Forest transfer RB Kenneth Walker III should help in that regard.

82. East Carolina

The buzz: Mike Houston did excellent work in a three-season run at FCS member James Madison, and is entering his third season with the Pirates with an experienced team. It’s vital that the defense makes a big improvement this season; if that happens, ECU could go bowling.

83. Buffalo

The buzz: Lance Leipold left for Kansas — and he left behind a better team than the one he inherits at KU. The Bulls certainly aren’t fancy: They want to run the ball down your throat and beat you up defensively with their physicality. RB Kevin Marks Jr. is a rising star.

84. San Diego State

The buzz: DE Cameron Thomas is a star, and he heads a stout defense. But there are a lot of concerns offensively. Finding an effective quarterback heads the list.

Cameron Thomas is a two-time first-team All-Mountain West performer for San Diego State. (Courtesy of San Diego State Athletics)

85. Wyoming

The buzz: The Cowboys are good enough defensively to win the Mountain West. So why are they ranked down here? You have to play offense, too, and the passing attack needs a ton of work.

86. Ohio

The buzz: Frank Solich stepped down in mid-July for health reasons, and longtime assistant Tim Albin was promoted to coach. He doesn’t figure to change much, a good idea considering the Bobcats haven’t had a losing record since 2008. There is a ton of experience, and Ohio has a legit shot at the MAC East Division title.

87. Louisiana Tech

The buzz: The Bulldogs’ offense took a step back last season, and Tech has to run the ball better this fall. The defense should be solid. The early-season schedule is tough, though, with games against Mississippi State, SMU and NC State among the first five contests.

88. Army

The buzz: Army looks to be the best of the three service academies this season. The defense should be stout. Offensively, though, it could be dicey because there will be four new starting linemen

89. FAU

The buzz: The defense should be one of the best in Conference USA for new coordinator Mike Stoops. And if a consistent quarterback emerges for coach Willie Taggart, the Owls could win the league.

90. Air Force

The buzz: How good can a triple-option offense be with five new starters along the offensive line? We will find out. Defensively, the Falcons should be one of the best — if not the best — in the Mountain West. A positive: The schedule is backloaded, so all those new linemen can ease into the season.

91. Central Michigan

The buzz: There are 10 starters back on both sides of the ball, and the rushing attack should be strong. If the secondary steps up its play (CMU surrendered almost 300 passing yards per game last season), the Chippewas will be squarely in the hunt for the MAC West title.

92. Duke

The buzz: David Cutcliffe is heading into his 14th (!) season with the Blue Devils, and this could be a tough one. There is a question at quarterback, which could bog down the whole offense. Defensively, the front four and the secondary could struggle.

93. Colorado State

The buzz: TE Trey McBride is a star, but there are concerns about the offense as a whole, especially at quarterback. The defense should be one of the best in the Mountain West, thanks to a talented group up front.

94. Georgia State

The buzz: All 11 starters return on offense, and that’s good news. That unit should allow the Panthers to hang with almost anybody in the Sun Belt. The defense returns nine starters, but that group was quite spotty last season, allowing almost 32 points per game.

95. Western Michigan

The buzz: QB Kaleb Eleby is a good one, and he’ll be at the controls of what should be a potent offense. Defensive improvement is the key. So is forcing more turnovers: WMU forced just three (in six games) last season.

96. Vanderbilt

The buzz: New coach Clark Lea is both a Nashville native and Vandy alum. Presumably, then, he knows what he has gotten himself into: Vandy has had just seven winning seasons since 1960. This season looks as if it will be a long one.

97. Syracuse

The buzz: The Orange went 10-3 in 2018. They’ve won six games since, and the outlook this season is relatively bleak. The offensive line remains a big concern.

98. Illinois

The buzz: New coach Bret Bielema knows how to win in the Big Ten from his time at Wisconsin. But he takes over a program that has won double-digit games just once in the past 30 seasons.

99. Hawaii

The buzz: The offense is fine. The defense? Well … . There are 10 starters back on defense, but that unit wasn’t good last season. Plus, there are seven road games, and all that travel creates a burden.

100. Arizona

The buzz: New coach Jedd Fisch spent the past three seasons in the NFL, including serving as New England’s quarterback coach in 2020. Alas, there ain’t a lot of NFL-caliber players on the Wildcats’ roster.

Preseason 1-130: The bottom 30

101. Navy

The buzz: The Midshipmen have been inconsistent the past few seasons; they won 11 games in 2015 and ’19, but also have had two three-win seasons in the past three years. Quarterback play is vital in the triple option; do the Middies have one they can count on?

102. Miami (Ohio)

The buzz: The RedHawks played just three games last season, which kept them from defending their 2019 MAC title. They should be in the hunt for the MAC East crown this season.

103. Georgia Southern

The buzz: Can the Eagles find a consistent quarterback? Everything else appears to be in place for a winning season.

104. USF

The buzz: Second-year coach Jeff Scott was an assistant at Clemson before moving to USF. Trust us on this: The talent difference between Clemson and USF is about as far as the travel distance between Clemson and Tampa (about 600 miles).

105. Troy

The buzz: The passing attack has a lot of potential, and what had been an OK defense should be even better because of some incoming transfers. Add it up, and this could (should?) be a winning team.

106. Southern Miss

The buzz: New coach Will Hall is the fourth Golden Eagles head man in the past year (counting interims). He has an impressive offensive background, and Southern Miss has some talent. RB Frank Gore Jr. is one of those talented players.

Frank Gore Jr. should be one of the most productive backs in Conference USA. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

107. Arkansas State

The buzz: Butch Jones is the new coach and he’s taking over one of the better programs in the Sun Belt Conference.

108. Middle Tennessee

The buzz: There are 10 returning starters on both sides of the ball plus a raft of transfers. Will everyone mesh?

109. Kansas

The buzz: Say a prayer for poor Lance Leipold. The guy is a proven winner, but this program is the worst in the Power 5. Three wins would be a miraculously good first season.

110. Western Kentucky

The buzz: Edge rusher DeAngelo Malone is a star, but he is just one of nine returning starters for the Hilltoppers. There has been an offensive makeover and its success will determine whether WKU goes bowling.

111. North Texas

The buzz: The potent Mean Green backslid a bit last season because of a bad defense. New coordinator Phil Bennett, who has been around seemingly forever, is tasked with changing that.

112. Texas State

The buzz: Will coach Jake Spavital’s “unique” recruiting strategy — extremely light on recruits, really heavy on transfers — pay off this season? Defensively, Texas State was a mess last season, and any hope of getting to .500 depends on improvement on that side of the ball.

113. Charlotte

The buzz: The offense has a chance to be potent. If the defense returns to its 2018 form — when the 49ers allowed just 337.3 yards per game — Charlotte has a chance to go bowling.

114. Temple

The buzz: Last season snapped a string of five consecutive seasons with a bowl. There appear to be too many offensive questions to think the bowl streak will start again.

115. FIU

The buzz: Butch Davis, who turns 70 in November, has a legit stud in RB D’Vonte Price. But what will the passing attack look like? And the defensive front seven needs some transfers to come through.

116. Utah State

The buzz: The Aggies won 11 games in 2018, then just eight the past two seasons. Good news for new coach Blake Anderson is that the program still appears to have an OK foundation, though it may not show this season.

117. Eastern Michigan

The buzz: Coach Chris Creighton has done impressive work in his seven seasons turning the Eagles into a solid MAC program. The offense has potential this season; defensively, EMU has some concerns.

118. Rice

The buzz: Defensively, the Owls are good enough to contend in Conference USA. The offense needs a ton of improvement, and that’s where new OC Marques Tuiasosopo comes in.

119. New Mexico

The buzz: The Lobos’ rushing attack was a good one, and now they’ve added Kentucky transfer QB Terry Wilson, a premier runner. But any hope for a bowl depends on big-time defensive improvement under coordinator Rocky Long (yes, the same Rocky Long who used to be the Lobos’ coach).

120. South Alabama

The buzz: There’s a new coach (Kane Wommack), a new OC (Major Applewhite) and a new QB (the well-traveled Jake Bentley). Will that be enough to get the Jaguars their first-ever winning season as an FBS program? Unlikely.

121. UTEP

The buzz: The Miners’ defense got shredded last season by competent offenses, but there looks to be enough offensively that the Miners could get to .500 if everything breaks right.

122. Northern Illinois

The buzz: For much of the 2000s, NIU was one of the best teams in the MAC. But the Huskies were winless last season, and unless Michigan State QB transfer Rocky Lombardi comes through, this will be another long season.

123. UNLV

The buzz: UNLV recruited surprisingly well for a team coming off a winless season, but there is a lack of talented upperclassmen and questions at quarterback and in the defensive front seven.

124. Akron

The buzz: The Zips snapped a 21-game losing streak last season. But to even try to sniff .500 this season, Akron has to vastly improve its passing attack and toughen up everywhere on defense.

125. UConn

The buzz: UConn was one of three FBS teams that opted out of the 2020 season. The Huskies have a legit star in DT Travis Jones, but coach Randy Edsall doesn’t have near enough players as good as Jones.

126. Louisiana-Monroe

The buzz: New coach Terry Bowden takes over a program that has had one winning record since 1994. He and OC Rich Rodriguez need to work some miracles.

127. Old Dominion

The buzz: ODU opted out last season, and it’ll be interesting to see what second-year coach Ricky Rahne — the former Penn State OC who has yet to coach a Monarchs game — can do with this offense.

128. Bowling Green

The buzz: The Falcons will struggle again this season, and the 2015 MAC title-winning season gets even further in the rear-view mirror.

129. Massachusetts

The buzz: Since moving to the FBS ranks in 2012, the Minutemen have won 19 games. They scored 12 points total in their four games last season.

130. New Mexico State

The buzz: The Aggies opted out of playing in 2020. They may wish they had opted out this season, too.