Salem football preview, 2021: Returning QB holds keys to offense, championship hopes

By Bill Evans
 4 days ago
Head coach: Montrey Wright (48-17, seventh season at Salem) Division opponents: Buena, Gateway, Paulsboro, Penns Grove, Woodstown. Key players: Jahki Coates, QB, Jr.; Jessiah Gildersleeve, LB, Sr.; Detric Simmons, OL,DL, So.; Emmanuel Lane, LB, Jr.; Amare Smith, WR/LB, Jr.; Jayden Wright, OL, Sr.; Zach Gannon, OL, So.; Darius Brooks, OL/DL, So.; Anthony Selby, RB/DB, Jr.; Ramaj Bundy, WR/DB, So.; Zaheim Jones, RB/DB, Jr.

