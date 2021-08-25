Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

Letter: Note to school board sums up parental authority on masks, vaccines

By Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EWpQ_0bcLMq3n00

–The following is an exact copy of a note sent by a parent to the school board of a district concerning the subject of masking and vaccination requirements for his children. It very succinctly lays the entire issue to rest.

“It is my duty as a parent to research and question everything for the sake of my children; not blindly trust. Doctors are not the authority, teachers are not the authority, the government is not the authority, I am!”

Accolades to the Paso School Board for recognizing and respecting the incontrovertible fact that no one, including those spewing mandates, can supersede the parent. Also, kudos to the Paso Robles Daily News for publishing the gamut of comments on this issue ranging from the sane to the inane.

Respectfully submitted,

August Salemi

Atascadero

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Cuesta board votes to require vaccination for students, employees, visitors

–Cuesta College will require vaccination for students, employees, and visitors to access its campuses and facilities. In a special meeting on Aug. 25, the San Luis Obispo County Community College District Board of Trustees voted 5-1 to approve Resolution 09-21, directing Cuesta College Superintendent / President Jill Stearns to develop administrative procedures for a vaccine requirement to be fully implemented by Oct. 15.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Health officials report two more COVID-19 deaths, continued surge in hospitalizations

–On Friday, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department reported that two more SLO County residents have died as a result of COVID-19. Hospitalizations remain high and 18 SLO County residents are receiving care in the ICU due to COVID-19, a number approaching the county’s highest recorded number of 19 patients receiving ICU care for COVID-19 in January 2021. Since hospitalizations typically lag behind rising cases, slowing the spread of disease now can help prevent additional strain on local hospitals in the weeks ahead, says public health.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

School district reports a ‘profound reduction’ in attendance, but exceeds projections

Reduction will affect how much money the Paso Robles School District receives in funding from the state. –The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees met Tuesday night at the district office on Niblick Road. The board met in closed session beginning at 5 p.m.. Then, the public meeting began around 6 p.m. The board discussed reviewing district boundaries for the individual schools. That process will take several meetings.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Twin Cities recognized with award from American heart, stroke associations

Award recognizes the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date guidelines. –Both Tenet Health Central Coast hospitals, Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, have received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get with the Guidelines / Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for 2021. Additionally, Twin Cities has received the Target: Honor Roll recognition for 2021.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Health officials report five COVID-19 deaths, 55 residents in hospital

–Today, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department reported that five more SLO County residents—one in their fifties, two in their sixties, one in their seventies, and one in their nineties—have died as a result of COVID-19. These deaths come amid a continued spike in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, with 55 SLO County residents currently hospitalized with severe COVID-19, including 16 in the ICU. This is the largest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in SLO County since late January 2021.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

COVID-19 update: Over 500 new cases added in last seven days

–San Luis Obispo County has added over 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 7 days, according to data from the San Luis Obispo County Health Department. Locally, all cases sequenced in the past week were of the highly-contagious Delta variant, according to the public health department. This finding is consistent with statewide data showing more than 90-percent of all strains identified were Delta in the month of July. Because this variant spreads more easily, rapidly infecting larger numbers of people, officials say it results in more people becoming severely ill.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Cares announces new board of directors

Nonprofit helps the homeless and needy in Paso Robles. –Paso Cares, a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide for the immediate and longer term needs of homeless and needy persons in the Paso Robles area, today announced a new board of directors. The non-profit, founded in 2015, recently...
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Health officer strongly urging businesses to re-instate indoor mask policies

Businesses urged to have employees and patrons wear masks in indoor public places regardless of vaccination status. –As cases of COVID-19 increase significantly and the highly contagious Delta variant takes hold locally, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department strongly recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wears a mask indoors in public places. They believe that this will further limit spread of the Delta variant in the community.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Ribbon cutting held for Marie Bauer Early Education Center

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District held a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday afternoon at Marie Bauer Early Education Center. The $13 million facility is located on Vine Street between 16th and 17th Streets Streets. It will accommodate 3-5-year-old children in 10 new classrooms and an administration building. Construction continues on the campus. They’re developing a playground between the buildings, which will not be complete when school opens Thursday.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Two more COVID-related deaths reported, including one person in their twenties

–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported that two SLO County residents, one in their twenties and one in their nineties, have passed away due to COVID-19. Twenty-four residents are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, including eight in the ICU⎯three times as many hospitalizations as just two weeks ago. With these deaths, 273 SLO County residents have succumbed to COVID-19. 778 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County in the past week.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Webinars focus on a century of change in voter rights

Presentations are last in a series to mark the 1920 ratification of the amendment that granted women the right to vote. –A century of voter rights is the topic of two Zoom events this month, focusing on the 19th Amendment then and now. The talks, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 at noon, are hosted by the San Luis Obispo County Library’s Adult Services Department in coordination with the League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County. The presentations are the last in the league’s series of collaborative events to mark the 1920 ratification of the amendment that granted women the right to vote.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Keep children engaged with library story times and crafts

–The Paso Robles City Library continues to offer its popular story rimes and craft activities for children of all ages in both virtual and in-person formats. Preschool story time for ages 3-6, happens every Monday at 10 a.m. on the children’s patio. Join Miss Melissa for stories, movement, and music. Children can practice their listening and socialization skills while having lots of fun. Participants get a craft kit to take home and complete. Space is very limited. Registration is required.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Third doses of COVID-19 vaccine soon available for severely immune compromised residents

–Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent recommendation of third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for those with certain specific conditions that compromise the immune system, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will begin offering third-dose appointments at its clinics beginning Monday, Aug. 23.

