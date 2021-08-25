Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok to let users shop through app with Shopify deal

USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok users will soon be able to buy stuff directly through the short videos on the app — something they had only been able to do through ads until now. Canadian e-commerce company Shopify said Tuesday that businesses will be able to add a shopping tab to their TikTok profiles to create a “mini-storefront” that links directly to their online store for checkout.

