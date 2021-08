Jennifer Carpenter makes her big return as Deborah Morgan in the Showtime limited series Dexter: New Blood where she’s taken over the role as her brother’s Dark Passenger in the premiere episode. The continuation of the series is set to premiere on November 7. What does that mean for Dexter’s (Michael C. Hall) deceased father Harry (James Remar), who was the original voice in the serial killer’s head? “I love the concept of the Dark Passenger and being invited into Dexter’s psyche,” Carpenter revealed Tuesday during Showtime’s TCA presentation for the drama. “I feel like sometimes the Dark Passenger and the passenger...