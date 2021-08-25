CO2 GRO Inc. and Mexico Partner Rancho Nexo Announce Its Participation at GreenTech Americas and AMHPAC ANNUAL CONGRESS 2021

Commentary: Prior to the outbreak of the Mexican Revolution in 1910, wealth had become so concentrated in Mexico that an estimated 500 families controlled 80 percent of the nation’s land. This factor helped push the country to a bloody revolution that lasted more than a decade. An eerily similar statistic exists today in Mexico’s export statistics. It is now estimated that 500 companies account for approximately 80 percent of the country’s exports to the world. This is not a good statistic, as it reveals that the vast majority of Mexico’s micro-, small-, and medium-sized companies, often referred to by the acronym “mipymes” (micras, pequeñas y medianas empresas in Spanish), are not taking advantage of the world market.