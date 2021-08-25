Next-Gen Digital Experience Platform WEVO Announces 259% Growth in H1 2021
Company's record growth demonstrates accelerated demand by top global brands for UX validation technology. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / WEVO, the user experience platform for rapid validation of digital customer experiences, today reported record sales for the first half of 2021. WEVO has grown 259% in sales year-over-year in H1, which has been fueled by the usage of WEVO Journeys.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
