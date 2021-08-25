Cancel
Pacific Ventures Group Announces Record Quarterly Results with Revenue Growth of 33% to $11.6 Million for the Second Quarter 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the 'Company'), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products,today announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 ('Q2 2021').

