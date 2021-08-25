Pacific Ventures Group Announces Record Quarterly Results with Revenue Growth of 33% to $11.6 Million for the Second Quarter 2021

Chart of the Week: Brokerage Revenue as a Percent of Total, Revenue per Driver per Week – Dry Van Consolidated SONAR: BROREV.VCNS, DRVREV.VCFOO. According to Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) data, brokerage revenue as a percent of total hit an all-time high this past June with a value of 22.01%. This is occurring at the same time as near-record revenue efficiency is being hit on the asset side. When these two values move higher together, it is an indication that this is as good as it gets for asset-based carriers.