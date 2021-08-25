Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Finexio Raises $8M to Grow Payments-as-a-Service for Global Procurement and Accounts Payable (AP) Software Platforms

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Finexio, the Orlando-based AP Payments-as-a-Service company, today announced an oversubscribed $8 million growth round. The fintech company will use this institutional funding to accelerate growth in key industry verticals including higher education, hospitality, healthcare, and manufacturing, board new AP and procurement software distribution partners, and expand its leadership team.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procurement Software#Software Companies#Accounts Payable#Fintech#Banc Of California#Advection Investors#Xn Ventures#Eom Investments#Founder#Transactis#Board Of Directors#The Finexio Board#Ap Software Platforms#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Software
Related
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Flora Growth Invests In Hoshi Aiming To Reach Important European Markets Faster

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) revealed Tuesday it has closed the previously announced €2 million ($2.35 million) investment in Hoshi International Inc. while also increasing its fully-diluted ownership in Hoshi through a securities swap. Hoshi is a European-focused, fully integrated medical cannabis company led by a team of renowned cannabis entrepreneurs.
Businesschannele2e.com

Synnex-Tech Data Merger Date: Distributors Expect Sept 1 Close

Synnex and Tech Data expect to close their $7.2 billion distribution merger on or about September 1, Synnex says. Private equity firm Apollo Global Management will own roughly 45 percent of the combined business — which blends traditional technology distribution with cloud marketplaces for channel partners. All required regulatory approvals...
Businesstechstartups.com

Berlin-based Atheneum raises $150M to accelerate global expansion and grow its expert networks research platform

We live in the digital age and data is rapidly becoming the lifeblood of the global economy. Data now represents a new type of economic asset used by leading companies to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals. This has brought about the emergence of new fields like data science which uses data for research and advanced analytics to extract valuable information from data for business decision-making.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Finexio Raises $8M To Build Out AP Software Suite

Finexio, an accounts payable (AP) Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) company, announced an oversubscribed $8 million funding round, according to a press release. The Orlando-based supplier of AP software platforms will use the money to accelerate growth across multiple verticals — including higher education, hospitality, healthcare and manufacturing — and also to partner with new AP and procurement software distributors and expand its leadership team.
Businesschannele2e.com

ForgeRock IPO Details: 10 Things for IAM Security Partners, Investors to Know

Digital Identity and access management (DIM/IAM) security company ForgeRock has filed a Form S-1 with the SEC for a potential initial public offering (IPO). Here are 10 (actually, 14) things for potential cybersecurity investors and channel partners to know, according to the SEC filing. 1. ForgeRock’s Digital Identity Vision: “Our...
Economythepaypers.com

SUNRATE, Trustana to provide settlement services in APAC

Asia-based B2B digital payments platform SUNRATE has partnered with B2B trade platform Trustana to provide settlement services for Asia Pacific’s food trade industry. With the agri-food sector contributing USD 717 billion to economies across Southeast Asia, there reportedly is a massive opportunity for businesses and fintechs around the world to tap into the industry. This explosive growth, coupled with developments in the B2B trade space, has enabled both companies to come together to deliver a solution for Trustana’s customers. With SUNRATE’s payment services, Trustana will be able to offer their global clientele access to a safe and convenient settlement gateway.
Businessbodyshopbusiness.com

FinishMaster Reorganizes Sales Force to Better Align with Marketplace

FinishMaster, Inc., a leading provider of automotive and industrial paint, coatings and related products, announced a reorganization to its sales team, transitioning from regional-based to a customer-focused sales structure. The new structure features three teams – Traditional, Strategic and Industrial, and National Accounts – to better align the company with the marketplace and improve overall efficiency.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Adyen & Shiji Partner to Streamline Hospitality Payments

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, August 25, 2021 - Adyen (AMS:ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, today announced the launch of its integration with Shiji Payment Solutions, providing hospitality businesses the ability to utilize the Adyen platform together with Shiji, a leader in the provision of technological solutions for the hospitality, food service, retail, and entertainment industries.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

McDonald's builds out marketing team focused on digital, global app

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp is promoting its U.S. marketing chief as the burger chain seeks to push growth to younger customers through digital sales. Morgan Flatley, who helped launch McDonald's "Famous Orders" campaign with pop stars including South Korean boy band BTS and rapper Saweetie, will become global chief marketing officer beginning Nov. 1.
BusinessTechCrunch

Automotive startup Upstream raises $62M Series C to scale cloud-based security

Aside from a massive hit to Jeep’s brand image, Yoav Levy, co-founder and CEO of automotive cybersecurity company Upstream, reckons this stunt cost the automaker more than $1 billion in losses from recalls. On Tuesday, Israel-based Upstream announced a Series C funding raise of $62 million that it will use to bolster its automotive cloud-based security to ensure remote hacks like this don’t happen.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Vertex (Group) Global Services expands to Middle East

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Headquartered in Times Square New York, Vertex Group (Vertex Global Services), World's 19th most innovative company announced its expansion into Middle East after being present in the US, UK, India, Philippines and Nepal with more than 1000 employees. "VERTEX NEXT" the Middle East chapter...
BusinessSilicon Republic

Proptech Plentific secures $100m Series C funding for US expansion

The company plans to further develop its tech to boost digitalisation across the property and facilities management space. Property management and maintenance software company Plentific has raised $100m in Series C funding, led by new investors Highland Europe and Brookfield Technology Partners. Existing investors A/O PropTech and Target Global, as...
BusinessTechCrunch

ForgeRock files for IPO as identity and access management business grows

The company did not provide initial pricing for its shares, which will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FORG. The IPO is being led by Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., with the company being valued as high as $4 billion, according to Bloomberg, which is a significant uplift over the $730 million post-money value that PitchBook had for the company after its last round in 2020.
Businessthepaypers.com

ComBank, DirectPay to support digital payment solutions for businesses

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon has partnered with Sri Lanka-based fintech startup DirectPay, according to bizenglish.adaderana.lk. ComBank seeks to provide Internet Payment Gateway (IPG) support and operate as the acquiring bank for the cashless payment solutions DirectPay develops for clients. With this partnership with Commercial Bank, DirectPay aims to expand its suite of services such as fully-integrated payment Point-of-Sale devices to discover new markets and inventory management solutions with payment integration on Card and LankaQR payments for Small and Medium (SME) businesses and corporates in the country. DirectPay will also collaborate with the Bank on products such as micro lending and pay-day loans, as well as to offer its merchant clientele more efficient ways of making supply chain payments.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Samsung plans $205B investment in strategic industries, including semiconductors

Samsung Electronics Ltd. said Tuesday it’s planning to invest 240 trillion won, or about $205 billion, into its businesses over the next three years as part of an effort to become a global leader in what it calls “strategically important industries.”. The company said those industries include semiconductors, the importance...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Cross-Border Tech M&A Activity on the Rise: Report

Mergers and acquisition activity in the tech space has been predicted to increase and there are no figures to back that up. Data from PitchBook, part of Velocity Global’s Cross-Border M&A Monitor: Tech Sector, showed cross-border merger and acquisition volume surged in the first six months of this year. It was at a record pace for transaction volume. It built on the momentum seen in late 2020 and saw in the area of 1,000 cross-border tech deals signed. Together they were worth $139.9 billion.
Businessirmagazine.com

French companies lead Europe on incorporating ESG metrics in CEO pay plans

The number of European companies incorporating ESG metrics into executive compensation plans has increased significantly from 4 percent in 2008 to an expected 39 percent in 2021, according to a new report from Diligent. France leads Europe with the highest number of companies (an expected 71 percent) incorporating ESG metrics...

Comments / 0

Community Policy