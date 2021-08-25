Finexio Raises $8M to Grow Payments-as-a-Service for Global Procurement and Accounts Payable (AP) Software Platforms
ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Finexio, the Orlando-based AP Payments-as-a-Service company, today announced an oversubscribed $8 million growth round. The fintech company will use this institutional funding to accelerate growth in key industry verticals including higher education, hospitality, healthcare, and manufacturing, board new AP and procurement software distribution partners, and expand its leadership team.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
