Presidio Property Trust Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / (NASDAQ:SQFT)(NASDAQ:SQFTP) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ('Presidio' or the 'Company'), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ('REIT'), today announced that its Board of Directors ofPresidio Property Trust, Inc. has declared a cash dividend of $0.103 per share on its Series A Common Stock for the third quarter of 2021. This is the third consecutive quarterly dividend increase since Presidio Property's initial public offering in October of 2020.
