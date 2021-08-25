Cancel
Orbsat Corp Expands Focus on E-Commerce with Appointments of Douglas S. Ellenoff as Vice Chairman and Chief Business Development Strategist and Paul R. Thomson as Executive Vice President

 4 days ago

Latest Additions to the Management Team Bring Extensive Banking, Finance, and M&A Experience to the Company. AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ:OSAT, OSATW) ('Orbsat' or 'the Company'), a global e-commerce provider of IoT and connectivity solutions, today announced its intent to further expand its strategic business focus on the sale of commercial products worldwide with the appointments of Douglas S. Ellenoff as its new Vice Chairman and Chief Business Development Strategist and Paul R. Thomson as Executive Vice President.

David Phipps
