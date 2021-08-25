Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lizzo Says Niall Horan Gives Her a 'One Erection,' Teases 'Rumors' Lyric Was Originally About Him

By Vanessa Etienne
Posted by 
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLizzo just did a flirty interview with Niall Horan with the pair even taking a compatibility test. Lizzo is crushing hard on Niall Horan. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer appeared virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss her latest single, "Rumors" and the success she's had in her career over the years. Calling her "my beautiful woman," guest host Horan couldn't help but comment on the achievements of Lizzo, who was sitting in front of a shelf highlighting her three Grammy awards and many others.

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

125K+
Followers
29K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Lizzo
Person
Drake
Person
Niall Horan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erection#Teases#Celebrity News#American#Irish#Niall Lizzo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Lizzo and Cardi B Share Video for New Song “Rumors”: Watch

As dutifully teased, Lizzo and Cardi B have released their new single “Rumors.” It’s Lizzo’s first song as the lead artist since she released Cuz I Love You in 2019. It’s also the first musical collaboration from Lizzo and Cardi B, who both appeared in the movie Hustlers. Check out the gilded, Ancient Greece-inspired visual for “Rumors” below.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Lizzo & Cardi B Unveil ‘Rumors’ Single Cover

The release of Lizzo and Cardi B‘s collaboration ‘Rumors’ is around the corner and the ladies are wasting no time amplifying excitement. Moments ago, the stars simultaneously unwrapped the track’s official cover. Check it out above. Speaking on the unveiling, Lizzo said:. Fun fact: we took this picture right after...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! Lizzo Announces Cardi B as Feature on New Single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has lifted the lid on the guest feature on her upcoming single ‘Rumors’ – and it’s none other than Cardi B. The ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper revealed the news of the seismic link-up moments ago. She trumpeted confirmation of the incoming collaboration by way of a creative video call with...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Kid Laroi’s ‘Stay’ Holds at Number One, as Lizzo, Cardi B’s ‘Rumors’ Debuts at Number Three

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s hit song “Stay” secured a sixth consecutive week atop the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart for the week of August 13th through 19th. The track racked up 28.2 million song streams to help it move a projected 231,000 units. It also became the second song of 2021 to stay at Number One for six straight weeks, following Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U.” Coming in once again at Number Two was Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s collaboration, “Industry Baby,” while behind them Lizzo’s new single, “Rumors,” featuring Cardi B debuted at Number Three. “Rumors” was...
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Cardi B Prays For Lizzo And Normani To Perform At VMAs

The VMAs are slated for September 12th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and Cardi B is praying fellow artists, Lizzo and Normani come through for a performance. Cardi took to Twitter with her plea writing, “I hope my girls Lizzo & Normani are performing at the VMAs,” she accompanied her caption with two ‘fingers crossed’ emojis followed by, “please , please , please.”
Celebritiesimdb.com

Why Lizzo Name-Dropped Drake in Her Song "Rumors"

Lizzo just released her first song since 2019's Cuz I Love You, and she's already making plenty of "rumors" swirl with this Cardi B-featured track. The 33-year-old penned the lyric, "No, I ain't f-ck Drake yet," in the song that dropped on Friday, Aug. 13, which prompted Apple Music's Zane Lowe to ask her about that line in an interview promoting the song. "You know what I haven't manifested yet," she teased, adding, "F-cking Drake." The Grammy-winning singer burst out laughing, with Zane saying there were probably a lot of people trying to manifest the same thing. Lizzo responded that she's "not in that...
Celebrities95.5 FM WIFC

Niall Horan and the Jonas Brothers go golfing — with a twist

Niall Horan is taking over as guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, and he’s bringing the Jonas Brothers along. In a preview clip obtained by People, Niall, Nick, Joe and Kevin meet up for a friendly game of golf — with a catch. “Since we’re such good golfers...
CelebritiesPage Six

Drake reached out to Lizzo over racy ‘Rumors’ lyric

All the rumors are true, yeah. Lizzo revealed that Drake reached out to her over her racy lyric about the rapper in her new single “Rumors.”. “I have heard from Drake. But that’s all I’m gonna say on that,” Lizzo, 33, admitted while visiting “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday. Niall...
MusicComplex

Lizzo Says She’s Heard From Drake Since Name-Dropping Him on “Rumors”

Lizzo and Cardi B’s track “Rumors” made waves when it was released, thanks in large part to that Drake lyric. And according to Lizzo herself, even Drake had a reaction. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, Lizzo revealed that she’s heard from Drake after the song’s release. “There’s a lyric...
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Lizzo Says She Spoke To Drake About Her Line on “Rumors”

With the release of her latest single, “Rumors,” Lizzo got much hate from “fans” who fat shamed her and felt that she was pandering to white audiences for some reason. While she was getting hate for the single, actual fans noticed some racy lyrics involving the 6 God in which she said “No, I ain’t f*ck Drake yet.” Yet?! Lizzo’s confidence is really high isn’t it? What did Drake think about Lizzo not having sexed him up “yet”? Well, Page Six got an answer when they caught up with the “Rumors” artist and bluntly asked her what was the deal behind the rhyme.
Celebritiesmix100lubbock.com

Lizzo Is Back To Address The Rumors

After more than two years without dropping a single, Lizzo is back and better than ever with the release of “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. In episode 23 of the Spout Podcast, Lizzo spouts off about how she stays strong in the face of adversity, her unrelenting crush on actor Chris Evans, a possible collaboration with Harry Styles, and how she uses social media to laugh at all the rumors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy