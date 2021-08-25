Lizzo Says Niall Horan Gives Her a 'One Erection,' Teases 'Rumors' Lyric Was Originally About Him

With the release of her latest single, “Rumors,” Lizzo got much hate from “fans” who fat shamed her and felt that she was pandering to white audiences for some reason. While she was getting hate for the single, actual fans noticed some racy lyrics involving the 6 God in which she said “No, I ain’t f*ck Drake yet.” Yet?! Lizzo’s confidence is really high isn’t it? What did Drake think about Lizzo not having sexed him up “yet”? Well, Page Six got an answer when they caught up with the “Rumors” artist and bluntly asked her what was the deal behind the rhyme.