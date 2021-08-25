Cancel
Augusta, GA

Officials identified 62-year-old Charles Randy Bentley who died in a motorcycle crash on Mike Padgett Hwy. (Augusta, GA)

Authorities identified 62-year-old Charles Randy Bentley who died after a motorcycle crash in Augusta.

As per the initial information, traffic deputies actively responded to the area of a parking lot on the 2700 block of Mike Padgett Hwy. at about 1:30 p.m. on reports of a motorcycle accident.

August 25, 2021

