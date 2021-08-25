Kelliher Daily Weather Forecast
KELLIHER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
