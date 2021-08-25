4-Day Weather Forecast For Fernwood
FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 79 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
