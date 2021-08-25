Weather Forecast For Emmonak

EMMONAK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight High 49 °F, low 43 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 49 °F, low 39 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 49 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 52 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.