Nenana Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NENANA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
