Weather Forecast For Baker
BAKER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 106 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Haze during the day; while clear overnight
- High 109 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 111 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 110 °F, low 82 °F
- Light wind
