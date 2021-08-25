Weather Forecast For Crescent
CRESCENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 74 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 74 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
