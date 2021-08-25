James Spann: Another hot day for Alabama; watching the tropics
James Spann has a hot midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. HOT SUMMER WEATHER CONTINUES: An upper ridge remains in place across the southern U.S. this morning and will set the stage for another hot summer day in Alabama. We expect a partly to mostly sunny sky with a high between 91 and 95 degrees this afternoon. Showers and storms that form during the heat of the day should be very widely spaced.rss.alabamanewscenter.com
