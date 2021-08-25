Weather Forecast For Powers
POWERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Haze
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
