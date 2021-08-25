Cancel
Environment

Rainy forecast for Manila? Jump on it!

Manila Daily
 4 days ago

(MANILA, UT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Manila Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manila:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bcLKY9Z00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy smoke during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Manila Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

