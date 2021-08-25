Cancel
Ekalaka, MT

A rainy Wednesday in Ekalaka — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Ekalaka News Watch
(EKALAKA, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ekalaka Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ekalaka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bcLKPD200

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 17 to 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ekalaka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

