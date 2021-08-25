Cancel
Danforth, ME

Danforth is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Danforth Post
Danforth Post
 4 days ago

(DANFORTH, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Danforth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Danforth:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bcLKOZX00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

